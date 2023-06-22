‘10 Years On, No Possession in Logix Blossom Greens Society, I Feel Cheated’

In the last few days, several news reports suggest that Logix Group has made 'fraudulent' transactions involving BSP Chief Mayawati's brother and his wife in their Blossom Greens Project.

If news reports are to be believed, 261 flats in Noida’s Blossom Greens apartment complex were allotted to Anand Kumar and Vichiter Lata at discounted prices, and the company also transferred funds to several allegedly dubious entities.

I am not surprised by these revelations as I am already suffering at their hands for almost 10 years in the same project.