'It's Getting Too Hot To Deliver Food For Delivery Executives in Delhi-NCR'

For these delivery executives, not having to work in the hot weather of the national capital is a luxury not everyone can afford. "Nobody wants to work in this heat, but we don't have an option. Otherwise, those of us who don't want to work in the heat work in the evening," Banwari Singh told me. He had picked up his order from a restaurant in Okhla and was gearing up to deliver it.

Unpredictability in the weather conditions over the last couple of weeks makes their job even more challenging. "We get tired and get body aches. But we take our medicines and resume work," said Ramesh Chauhan.