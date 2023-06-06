‘IIT Kharagpur Is Forcing PG Students To Move to a Hostel With Poor Amenities’

On 22 April, we, postgraduate students studying at the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, received a notice from the college administration that we need to shift from our hostel.

Right now, we are staying at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and we are being asked to shift to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya (MMM) Hall of Residence. We don't want to shift from our hostel in the middle of the session.