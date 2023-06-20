World Refugee Day 2023 Quotes To Share as Facebook and WhatsApp Status

World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on 20 June to create awareness about the challenges and difficulties faced by refugees throughout the world.

The day is recognised to acknowledge the courage and resilience of refugees and to support them in every possible way. It is an opportunity to highlight the rights of refugees and address their needs so that they can also live a better life.

In December 2000, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared 20 June as World Refugee Day. According to the UN, "A refugee is someone who fled his or her home and country owing to "a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion."

The significance of World Refugee Day is to support dignity, safety, and the well-being of refugees by addressing the root cause of their problems and providing an inclusive environment to them.