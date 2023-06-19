World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters & WhatsApp Status

1. "Being a survivor doesn't mean being strong - it's telling people when you need a meal or a ride, company, whatever. It's paying attention to heart wisdom, feelings, not living a role, but having a unique, authentic life, having something to contribute, finding time to love and laugh. All these things are qualities of survivors." --Bernie Siegel



2. "You recognize a survivor when you see one. You recognize a fighter when you see one." --Elizabeth Edwards



3. "Life isn't perfect. When you get a knock, you have to get up, dust yourself down and get on with it." --Patsy Kensit



4. "What makes people resilient is the ability to find humour and irony in situations that would otherwise overpower you."--Amy Tan



5. "One who gains strength by overcoming obstacles possesses the only strength which can overcome adversity." --Albert Schweitzer



6. "Just as we develop our physical muscles through overcoming opposition - such as lifting weights - we develop our character muscles by overcoming challenges and adversity." --Stephen Covey

7. "Acceptance of what has happened is the first step to overcoming the consequences of any misfortune." --William James

8. "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." --Helen Keller