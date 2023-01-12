List of World's most Powerful Passports: Japan Tops List, Check India's Rank

Henley Passport Index has again released the list of countries with powerful passports and for the fifth straight year, the Japanese passport is has retained its first position as the most powerful among all passports in the world. This is because it allows visa-free access to as many as 193 countries.

If our country is to be considered, India improved its position by 2 spots from last year and has been ranked 85th on the index list. Meanwhile, Singapore and South Korea have attained joint second on the ranking.

The US has made its place among the top 22 with visa-free access to 186 places. China's passport allows access to 80, similar to Bolivia's.

Readers must know that the report uses data from the International Air Transport Association to rank 199 passports' access to 227 travel destinations. This is considered the original ranking of all the passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa.