'Those Were The Days': 15th Finance Commission Reminisces Travels, Challenges

“The concept of ‘BIMARU’ states has outlived its utility,” said NK Singh, chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission, on 22 December at the launch of the book, ‘Those Were The Days’ in Delhi.

The book, written by members of the 15th Finance Commission and compiled by member Dr Ashok Lahiri, talks about their travels through the length and breadth of India, as they were preparing the report.

The term ‘BIMARU’ states was an acronym used for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, that have traditionally performed low on several development indices.

“On some parameters, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have made significant headway in terms of population control. Bihar has come tantalisingly close to the Total Fertility Rate (TFR), and in terms of infant mortality, institutional delivery, Bihar has made enormous strides. Hence, we need to look at each state individually," said Singh.

During the discussion, which also saw current and former finance ministers as panelists, Singh asked the representatives of the states on ways in which the “trust between the Central government and states can be fortified.”