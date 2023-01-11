Golden Globe Awards 2023 Full List of Winners: 'Abbott Elementary' Wins Big
The Indian film 'RRR' won the award for 'Best Original Song'.
The 80th Golden Globe Awards were held in California on 11 January. The Telugu film RRR won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Titles like Abbott Elementary, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin took home some of the night’s biggest awards.
Here's the complete winners list of the Golden Globes 2023:
Best Film – Drama
The Fabelmans – WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress - Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best TV Series – Drama
House of the Dragon – WINNER
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Non-English language film
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Original Song
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Diego Luna, Andor
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
John Turturro, Severance
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Turning Red
Inu-Oh
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
