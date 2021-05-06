Indian Railways Discontinues 16 Trains From 7 May: Here’s the List
The trains have been cancelled due to the ‘poor patronisation’ because of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
The Indian Railways on Monday, 3 May, announced the discontinuation of 16 trains from 7 May, till further notice. The cancelled trains fall under the administration of Eastern Railways and are operational on various routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Kolkata, Asansol, Dhanbad, Sealdah, etc.
The decision has been taken due to the 'poor patronisation' because of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.
Eastern Railways confirmed this news through it official Twitter handle. "Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization," it said.
Here's is the list of special trains which will be discontinued from 7 May 2021 till further notice:
- 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special train
- 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Special train
- 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special train
- 02340 Dhanbad – Howrah Special train
- 03027 Howrah – Azimganj Special train
- 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special train
- 03047 Howrah – Rampurhat Special train
- 03048 Rampurhat – Howrah Special train
- 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special train
- 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special train
- 03187 Sealdah – Rampurhat Special train
- 03188 Rampurhat – Sealdah Special train
- 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special train
- 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special train
- 03502 Asansol – Haldia Special train
- 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special train
