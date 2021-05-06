Indian Railways Discontinues 16 Trains From 7 May: Here’s the List

The Indian Railways on Monday, 3 May, announced the discontinuation of 16 trains from 7 May, till further notice. The cancelled trains fall under the administration of Eastern Railways and are operational on various routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Kolkata, Asansol, Dhanbad, Sealdah, etc.

The decision has been taken due to the 'poor patronisation' because of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.

Eastern Railways confirmed this news through it official Twitter handle. "Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization," it said.