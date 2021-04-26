Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) currently operates two Vande Bharat Express trains. One runs from New Delhi to Katra (22439/40) and other one from New Delhi to Varanasi (22435/36).

It is an intercity high-speed train, also known as Train-18 which connects national capital Delhi to various other cities. It comes with 16 fully air-conditioned chair car coaches, which provide Wi-Fi service to the passengers.

The train uses automatic doors similar to metro trains and is India's first engineless train. It comes with an integrated engine, like a metro or bullet train.

Passengers are also served food in this semi-high speed train, the price of which is already included in their ticket fare.

Vande Bharat Express has the capability to run at a speed of 180 km/hr but currently the tracks cannot support the speed of more than 130 km/hr.