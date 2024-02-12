Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, Puja Timings, History, Rituals, and How To Celebrate

Saraswati Puja 2024: Saraswati Puja, also known as Vasant/Basant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the spring and the arrival of Holi. It is celebrated on the first day of spring, the fifth day of Magha, and the festival has a long history and tradition of celebrating with flowers and food.

This year, Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.