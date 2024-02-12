International Natural Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

The founder of the International Natural Day Foundation believes that self-love is a fundamental human right. She emphasizes the importance of valuing and incorporating our beauty into our lives. She also believes that we should challenge the pressure of conforming to society's expectations.

International Natural Day is a day to celebrate our individuality and to connect with ourselves. It is a day to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and to reconnect with our true selves. By embracing self-love, we can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.