International Natural Day is celebrated every year on February 13. This day is dedicated to promoting the importance of self-love and wellness. It is a day to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and to connect with ourselves. Know the history and significance of International Natural Day and you can also know ways to celebrate the day.
International Natural Day 2024: History
International Natural Day has a long history of promoting self-love and wellness. It was first proposed by a young woman named Sanah Jivani in 2020. Jivani had lost all of her hair after suffering from a condition called Alopecia Universalis. She was left feeling demoralized and self-hatred. However, she determined to change her story and redefine her beauty by embracing her natural flaw.
International Natural Day 2024: Significance
The founder of the International Natural Day Foundation believes that self-love is a fundamental human right. She emphasizes the importance of valuing and incorporating our beauty into our lives. She also believes that we should challenge the pressure of conforming to society's expectations.
International Natural Day is a day to celebrate our individuality and to connect with ourselves. It is a day to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and to reconnect with our true selves. By embracing self-love, we can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.
Ways To Celebrate International Natural Day 2024
One should be aware that International Natural Day is not a day to self-commence. It is a day to celebrate one's natural beauty and to connect with themselves. In other words, International Natural Day is about accepting and embracing our unique beauty.
Some activities that can be done on International Natural Day include:
- Spending some quality 'me' time
- Pampering yourself
- Living in the moment
