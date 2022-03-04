Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Significance

"The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions."

"Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality'; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance."

"Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God."