Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Significance
Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Ramakrishna was born on 18 February 1836.
India will celebrate the 186th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna on Friday, 4 March 2022.
Ramakrishna, the spiritual guru was born on 18 February 1836. His Vedantic guru Totapuri, who was a monk from Punjab, gave the title of 'Paramahansa' to him.
Ramakrishna's birth anniversary is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi during the month of Falgun, Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this year the day is falling on 4 March 2022.
People remember Ramakrishna for his kindness and devotion. He was a renowned spiritual saint during pre-independence India. Ramakrishna was born to Khudiram Chattopadhyay and Chandramani Devi.
The spiritual guru belonged from Kamarpukur village in the district of Hooghly, in West Bengal.
Ramakrishna was a devotee of Goddess Kali. He religiously worshipped her at Dakshineshwar Temple which is located on the banks of the river Hooghly.
On the day of Ramakrishna Jayanti, the followers of the spiritual guru remember him and his teachings.
Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Wishes for the Day
One must always follow the path of telling the truth. By speaking the truth, one can realize the presence of God.
It is believed that the world is a mixture of truth and make-believe. One should discard the make-believe and always select the truth.
Holy books teach people a lot of good sayings but just reading them does not make one religious. The good sayings should be practised in daily life.
Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes
On the occasion of Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022, here are some inspirational quotes by the spiritual leader that everybody should remember:
"The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions."
"Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality'; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance."
"Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God."
"Through spiritual practices, man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God."
