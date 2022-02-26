Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated on 26 February every year.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was one of the first men who opposed social evils such as animal sacrifice, child marriage, caste system and discrimination against women.
Swami Dayanand was also the founder of Arya Samaj. It was a monotheistic Hindu reform movement that promoted values and practices based on the belief of the Vedas. The Arya Samaj is still relevant to this day, especially in Punjab.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Falgun, on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu Calendar. It will be celebrated on 26 February 2022.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated all over the world, however, the best place to observe this day is at the holy town of Rishikesh.
On this day, Swami Dayanand's devotees recall his preachings, principles and good deeds.
This day is celebrated each year to remember the great Hindu monk whose contributions to society are practised to date.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Wishes
Words fall short when we try to thank Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati for his contribution. Sending warm wishes on Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti to everyone.
We are all fortunate to read about Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and learn from him. Happy Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti to all.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati is the man who has connected all of us with our Vedas. Warm wishes on Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti to everyone out there.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Quotes
Here are a few famous quotes by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati that everybody should remember on this day:
"The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice." – Dayanand Saraswati
"People say that they understand what I say and I am simple. I am not simple, I am clear." – Dayanand Saraswati
"A person who consumes the least and contributes most is a mature person, for in giving lies self-growth." – Dayanand Saraswati
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Images
