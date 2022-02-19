Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, and Quotes
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year on 19 February.
Shivaji Bhonsale, popularly known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was born on 19 February 1630 in Shivneri, Maharashtra. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Chhatrapati Shivaji was a great Indian warrior and the founder of Maratha empire. He's known for ideas of nationalism and well-structured administration under his rule. He also tried to establish a sovereign independent rule across India.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Wishes, Images and Quotes
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the greatest rulers of India. Wish you a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!
May you find inspiration and courage from ideas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was nit just a great warrior by also a great ruler. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!
"Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive." - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
"When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile." - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
