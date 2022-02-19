Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, and Quotes

Shivaji Bhonsale, popularly known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was born on 19 February 1630 in Shivneri, Maharashtra. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was a great Indian warrior and the founder of Maratha empire. He's known for ideas of nationalism and well-structured administration under his rule. He also tried to establish a sovereign independent rule across India.