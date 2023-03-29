Ram Navami Rangoli Designs 2023: Easy and Creative Rangoli to Decorate Home

Ram Navami is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of the Hindus and it is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on 30 March 2023. It is believed that it was on this da when Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Lord Ram and took birth to save the world from evil doings.

Ram Navami is celebrated by offering prayers, puja Samagri and chanting Ram mantras to please Lord Ram and seeking his blessings for peace and prosperity the entire year. People clean their houses, decorate their prayer room and entrances with flowers and rangolis. Colours play a big role in Indian festivals and they are most noticeable in the traditional rangoli patterns that grace the entrance of every home.

Here are a few Ram Navami Rangoli designs 2023 that are easy and simple to make and will help attract peace and prosperity.