Ram Navami 2023 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List & Mantra

Ram Navami will be celebrated on 30 March. Know the shubh Muhurat, Tithi, puja vidhi, and mantras.

Ram Navami 2023 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List & Mantra
Ram Navami is an auspicious celebration of the Hindus and it is celebrated every year on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that it was on this day that Lord Ram was born – the seventh avatar of Vishnu’s birth in the human form.

This year Rama Navami will be celebrated on 30 March 2023, Thursday. It is also believed that lord Vishnu took the avatar of Lord Rama for his for the devotees. Let's know all about Ram Navami, date, Tithi, shubh muhurat, puja Samagri, Puja Vidhi, and Puja Mantra according to the Hindu calendar.

Ram Navami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat & Tithi

Ram Navami will be celebrated on 30 March 2023, Thursday and the preparations will begin from a day before itself, 29 March 2023. This day when Lord Vishnu was born as Ram is called Shukla Paksha of the lunar month in the month of Chaitra (March – April).

  • Navami Tithi Starts : 09:07 PM on March 29, 2023

  • Navami Tithi Ends : 11:30 PM on March 30, 2023

  • Rama Navami Puja Muhurta = 11:12 AM to 01:41 PM

  • Duration = 02 Hours 29 Mins

  • Ram Navami Madhyanha moment- 12:27 PM

Ram Navami 2023: Puja Samagri

  • A wooden chowki

  • A piece of fresh yellow cloth for covering the chowki

  • An idol of photo frame of Shri Rama

  • Haldi

  • Chandan

  • Kumkum

  • Akshat

  • Flowers

  • Tulsi leaves

  • Fruits

  • Kalava and/or a fresh piece of cloth

  • A janeu (sacred thread)

  • A coconut

  • Paan and supari

  • Banana

  • A brass lamp

  • Oil or ghee and cotton wicks

  • Dhoop (Incense sticks)

  • Camphor (Kapur)

  • Trays for arranging these items and a small plate for performing the aarti

  • Dakshina

  • For Panchamrit - Banana or mishri, ghee, curd, honey and raw milk

Ram Navami 2023: Puja Vidhi & Rituals

  • Firstly, few devotees observe fast on these nine days.

  • On the day of Ram Navami, you can begin by offering your salutations to Lord Ganesh. 

  • Then begin Shri Rama's puja 

  • Start the rituals by doing meditation. 

  • Seek Lord Rama's blessings and offer him the prayers, offerings, etc

  • After Dhyana, we do Avahanam, we need to pray to Lord Rama with folded hands and place the photo frame or idol of Lord Rama on a wooden platform covered with a yellow cloth, providing him an asana.

  • Light an oil or ghee lamp. 

  • Offer water to the deity's feet. Then offer kalava, janeu, haldi, chandan, kumkum, flowers, Tulsi leaves and Panchamrit.

  • Chant the Vishnu Sahasranamam and offer incense sticks and the Tamboolam (coconut with its husk, paan, supari, fruits, bananas and dakshina).

  • Then perform the aarti to conclude the puja.

Ram Navami 2023: Puja Mantras

  1. "Raamaaya Raamabhadraaya Raamachandraaya Vedasey
    Raghunaathaaya Naathaaya Seethaayaah Pathaye Namaha!!"

  2. “Om Kleem Namo Bhagavathey Raamachandraaya sakalajana vashyakaraaya Swaaha!!”

  3. “Sri Rama Jayam”

  4. “Shri Ram Shri Ram”

  5. “Shri Ram Sharnam Mamah”

  6. “Shri Ram Jaya Ram Siva Ram”

