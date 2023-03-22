Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages & WhatsApp SMS

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated around this time of the year. The most awaited festival in Hinduism is just around the corner and people are excited to celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Chaitra Navratri 2023 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 22 March, and end on 30 March. Devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Rama are getting ready to observe the nine-day-long festival in India. Everyone is excited to celebrate the occasion.

It is important to remember that each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. On the last day of the nine day-long festival, people grandly celebrate Ram Navami, which is Lord Ram's birth. Chaitra Navratri 2023 will formally begin on the first day of the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. It falls in March or April every year.