Onam or Thiruvonam is an auspicious harvest festival celebrated every year in Kerala. It is a 10 day festival celebrated to commemorate the return of King Mahabali/Maveli to his State.

Each day of Onam has a great significance, and is observed with great fervor and enthusiasm. According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam falls in the month of Chingam, usually in between August and September.

The Onam festival also marks the beginning of a new year, known as Kolla Varsham. Let us read about the Onam history, significance, date, time, rituals, and more.