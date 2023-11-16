National Press Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes To Share Here

The Press Council of India observes National Press Day on 16 November every year. This day is celebrated to honour the formation of the Press Council of India in 1966. Every year, the PCI decides a theme on which this special day is observed by people across the nation. The objective behind celebrating the day is to pay tribute to the contributions of the Press Council of India. Everyone should celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.
National Press Day helps to understand the importance of a free and independent press in India. It is important to note that National Press Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 16 November. This day acts as a tribute to the crucial role played by the press in preserving democracy and freedom of speech. You should know the importance of this day.
Here are the history, importance, theme, and some quotes for National Press Day 2023 that you should note. Everyone should be aware of the history of this day and know more about its relevance.
National Press Day 2023: History
The first Press Commission of India held a meeting in November 1954. They discussed the importance of establishing a committee or a body that would look after keeping the ethics of journalism.
During the meeting, they realised that a proper managing body should be formed to tackle the problems and struggles faced by the Press. In November 1966, the Press Council of India was formed for the proper functioning of media and press and to tackle the issues faced by journalists. This was formed under Justice JR Mudholkar.
The official Press Council of India was formed on 4 July, and it started operating on 16 November 1966.
Since then, National Press Day has been observed on 16 November, to celebrate the establishment of the council.
National Press Day 2023: Importance
Celebrating National Press Day every year is very important. Here are a few points that can help you to understand the significance of the day:
The day looks after the freedom of the press.
It promotes public interest.
The day helps to maintain the high standards of journalism.
It makes sure that the press does not take advantage of its powers.
National Press Day 2023: Quotes
Here are a few quotes on National Press Day 2023 that you must share with your close ones:
"A free press is one of the pillars of democracy." - Nelson Mandela
"A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." - John F. Kennedy
"I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon." - Tom Stoppard
