National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: The day is observed on 7 November, every year in India.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on 7 November, every year in India to create more awareness about the disease and how we can detect it early. It is important to note that the National Cancer Control Programme started in 1975 to provide cancer treatment all over the country. There are other programs as well that help to improve research on the disease and find ways to prevent it. Early detection is extremely important to cure cancer in patients.

According to the latest reports, 1.1 million new cancer cases are registered in India every year, out of which two-thirds are reported at an advanced stage. This decreases the survival chances of a cancer patient. The major cause of late detection in most cancer patients is illiteracy and less awareness. Therefore, observing National Cancer Awareness Day is very important in India.

Here are the significance, importance, and some facts about National Cancer Awareness Day you should note to observe the day better. Make sure to educate yourself and people around you about the disease so they can detect it early and get the correct treatment.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History and Significance

In India, half of the cancer cases are reported at a later stage. This is the reason why the death rates are higher. Here is why celebrating National Cancer Awareness Day is very important. This day will help people to educate themselves more about the disease.

Once people are aware and know how to detect cancer early, maximum lives could be saved. It is important to look for the early signs in a patient and select the right treatment. National Cancer Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 7 November, across the country.

Everyone should take part in the campaigns and educate each other about the disease. It is better when more people participate in cancer awareness programs.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Facts

Let's take a look at a few unknown facts about cancer on National Cancer Awareness Day for you to note:

  • In India, around 70 percent of cancer happens due to preventable factors, 40 percent are caused due to tobacco-related issues, and 10 percent due to other reasons.

  • Tobacco is the main reason for around 14 types of cancer, mostly lung cancer.

  • Breast cancer cases are on the rise in India with every two women being diagnosed with the disease.

  • You should be cautious and look for the early signs that can help to detect the growth of cancer cells in the body. Seek medical help as soon as you see any of the warning signs in your body to get treated.

