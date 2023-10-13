International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: Theme, History & Importance

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) is celebrated every year on 13 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about disasters, their impact on living beings, and preventive measures. One of the main aims behind observing this day is to educate communities about the risks posed by disasters, and prepare them to survive through both natural and human-made disasters.
The International Day for Disaster Reduction was first established by the United Nations in to foster a culture of disaster awareness and reduction. On this day several activities like events, seminars, workshops, and conferences are held across the world to highlight the significance of disaster preparedness and measures to mitigate the impact of disasters on living beings.
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023 Theme
The theme of UN International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023 is "Fighting inequality for a resilient future."
According to the un.org, "This year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction addresses the connection between disasters and inequality. Disasters and inequality are two sides of the same coin. Each adversity reinforces the other: unequal access to services leaves the most vulnerable exposed to the danger of disasters; while the effects of disasters exacerbate inequalities and push the most at risk further into poverty."
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction History
The history of International Day for Disaster Reduction dates back to 1989 when the United Nations General Assembly established the day to promote a culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction across the globe. Since then, the day is observed annually on 13 October to appreciate and honor the efforts of communities in reducing the global risks of disasters through awareness, advocacy, and several other means.
In 2015 at the third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, the international community was reminded that disasters hit hardest at the local level with the potential to cause loss of life and great social and economic upheaval. Sudden onset disasters displace millions of people every year. Disasters, many of which are exacerbated by climate change, have a negative impact on investment in sustainable development and the desired outcomes, stated UN.
Significance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Why Is It Celebrated?
The significance of celebrating the UN International Day for Disaster Reduction includes the following:
Awareness: The main significance of observing the International Day for Disaster Reduction is to create awareness about natural as well as man made disasters, and their preventive measures.
Education: The basic purpose of recognizing International Day for Disaster Reduction is to educate people about the risks associated with disasters, and aware them about proactive measures for disaster risk reduction.
Promoting Resilience: The day encourages governments, stake holders, policy makers, and organizations to take strong measures for making the communities resilient to disasters. For example, building strong infrastructures that can withstand disasters, making policies that provide aid to the disaster affected individuals, providing disaster management training to communities, and more.
Sustainable Development: Educating people about the devastating effects of environmental pollution not only reduces the risks of disasters but also promotes sustainability.
Sendai Framework: According to United Nations, "The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction is people-focussed and action-oriented in its approach to disaster risk reduction and applies to the risk of small-scale and large-scale disasters caused by man-made, or natural hazards, as well as related environmental, technological and biological hazards and risks."
Reducing the Loss of Precious Lives: The International Day for Disaster Reduction promotes the measures for disaster reduction and enhances the approach towards management of natural & human disasters. This will save many precious lives that are lost every year due to disasters.
