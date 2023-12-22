National Mathematics Day 2023: History, Importance, How To Celebrate & Details

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December every year. This day has been observed since 2012. The then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh paid tribute to the birth anniversary of Ramanujan as National Mathematics Day. The day is celebrated to understand the significant legacy of Ramanujan's contribution to Maths. The genius mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, was born on 22 December 1887, to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. This day is significant to all mathematicians across the country.
Since ancient times, various scholars have made great changes to the field of mathematics including Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, Srinivasa Ramanujan, etc. At a very young age, Srinivasa Ramanujan unveiled signs of an unfolding genius and he showed his contributions regarding fractions, infinite series, number theory, etc, in mathematics. We should celebrate National Mathematics Day every year grandly.
You should note National Mathematics Day's history, significance, and key facts. Read till the end to know the details about the important day that is celebrated in the nation. You should celebrate the day with your friends and family.
National Mathematics Day 2023: History
In 2012, the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, paid honour to Srinivasa Ramanujan at a function. The function was organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the popular mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan in Chennai.
It is important to note that 22 December, was announced as National Mathematics Day. On 22 December 2012, National Mathematics Day was observed across the country for the first time.
National Mathematics Day 2023: Significance
The main reason behind the celebration of National Mathematics Day is to raise awareness among people about the significance of maths for the betterment of humanity.
On this day, several initiatives are taken to motivate and build a positive attitude towards learning mathematics among the younger generation. Training is also provided to the mathematics tutors and students through camps and different activities.
It is important to highlight the development and innovations that we can bring to society with the help of mathematics.
National Mathematics Day 2023: How To Celebrate
National Mathematics Day is celebrated in different schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions grandly. Even the International Society of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and India agreed to work together to spread the importance of learning mathematics.
Various steps were taken to educate the students in mathematics and spread knowledge about the subject. On this day, different workshops and activities are organised to help students know the subject better.
You can also take part in the events and activities. Learn more about the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary by being a part of the events.
