International Jaguar Day 2023: History, Significance, How To Celebrate, & Wishes

International Jaguar Day is observed on 29 November, every year. This year, we will celebrate this important day on Wednesday. It is a day to pay tribute to the largest cats and find ways to protect them. It is important to note that the word 'Jaguar' derives from an indigenous word that means "he who kills with one leap". At this point, jaguars are endangered and we should try to save them by looking for ways to tackle the problem.

A jaguar is an enigmatic animal whose existence is threatened. On International Jaguar Day 2023, we should look for useful ways to protect the largest cats in the world. One should note that the jaguar is the only living member of the genus Panthera. We should protect them from becoming extinct in the long run due to various factors.