National Computer Security Day 2023: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Computer Security Day is celebrated every year on 30 November. It is important to note that this year, the day will be observed on Thursday. We observe this day to draw the attention of people towards the importance of computer security. As the world is getting more advanced technologically, it is important to stay focused on computer security. Cyberattack threats are one of the major problems and we should find ways to tackle it to protect our personal information.

We save all of our important documents online and the chances of misusing them are high. It is important to note that cyber-attack threats affect every aspect of our lives, starting from bank accounts to personal credentials. National Computer Security Day focuses on measures to keep our information safe online. We should celebrate the day.