International Joke Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Funny Messages
Jokes make us laugh and there are countless health and social benefits of laughing.
International Joke Day is celebrated annually around the globe on 1 July. The day is celebrated to spread laughter and smiles. People on this day tell jokes to their loved ones.
Jokes are short stories with structured narrative, and are meant for laughter. Jokes make us laugh, and its is very important to laugh. There are countless benefits of laughing which includes health and social benefits.
So, this International Joke Day we must also try and make humor a important part of our life. It also plays a very important role to fight against the anxiety.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, and messages which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of International Joke Day.
As we all know that laughter is the best medicine. So, I hope you stay happy and have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!
Jokes are a integral part of our life and laughter is very important. So, I hope you have a good-hearty laugh today, and always. Wish you a very Happy International Joke Day!
Telling a joke is an art, and I really enjoy your jokes. Hope you always stay funny. Happy International Joke Day!
Humor plays a very important role in our lives and has various health benefits. I hope you have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!
I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.Will Rogers
Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee, and I'll forgive Thy great big joke on me.Robert Frost
“A person reveals his character by nothing so clearly as the joke he resents.”Georg Christoph Lichtenberg
“Kissing the frog to get the prince is a waste of a perfectly good frog.”Jim Benton
