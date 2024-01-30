Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

We lost the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on 30 January 1948. Since then, our nation has observed this day as the death anniversary of Bapu. Mahatma Gandhi is a prominent figure who represented the acts of truth and non-violence. Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. The incident occurred when he was on his way to perform his prayers on 30 January.

Mohandas Karamchad Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi or the Father of the Nation, was an Indian revolutionary who was at the forefront of India's fight for independence against British rule. Bapu was born in Porbandar in the year 1869. He fought against various injustices and followed the path of non-violence to help our nation gain independence.