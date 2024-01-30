Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

We lost the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on 30 January 1948. Since then, our nation has observed this day as the death anniversary of Bapu. Mahatma Gandhi is a prominent figure who represented the acts of truth and non-violence. Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. The incident occurred when he was on his way to perform his prayers on 30 January.
Mohandas Karamchad Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi or the Father of the Nation, was an Indian revolutionary who was at the forefront of India's fight for independence against British rule. Bapu was born in Porbandar in the year 1869. He fought against various injustices and followed the path of non-violence to help our nation gain independence.
On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, we should remember his teachings and follow non-violence. It is important to remember his quotes and share them with our loved ones so they can follow his teachings.
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Popular Quotes
Here are some motivational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi you can share with your friends and family on his death anniversary:
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."
"Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power."
"When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they could seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always."
"Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love."
"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."
"It’s easy to stand in the crowd, but it takes courage to stand alone."
"I know, to banish anger altogether from one's breast is a difficult task. It cannot be achieved through pure personal effort. It can be done only by God's grace."
God demands nothing less than complete self-surrender as the price for the only real freedom that is worth having.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)