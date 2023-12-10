Nobel Prize Day 2023: Popular Quotes by Alfred Nobel on His Death Anniversary

Nobel Prize Day is observed on 10 December, every year, across the world. This day is celebrated to honour the work of Alfred Nobel. It is important to note that the day marks the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel. He is popular for creating a series of award categories for achievements that helped humanity. The Nobel Prize is regarded as one of the most prestigious international awards. It is given to people who gave their best efforts in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.

Alfred Nobel was popularly known as the "Merchant of Death". The reason behind his famous nickname was his inventions and the most prestigious award is also named after him. People across the globe celebrate Nobel Prize Day on 10 December, to remember him and his contributions. We should all observe this day enthusiastically.