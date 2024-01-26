Happy Republic Day 2024: Images, Wishes, Quotes & Messages

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation marking the Indian Constitution’s effect in 1950. The uniqueness of the celebrations of the Republic Day of India is its parade which features vibrant and colorful tableaux of different states and union territories hoisting flags with their cultural programs and aerial shows.
The iconic Republic Day parade takes place on Rajpath or Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event is a symbol of unity and pride that pays homage and respect to the brave freedom fighters and soldiers who lost their lives in the struggle for India’s independence and every day near the borders. This day is not just about the display of military might and culture but it also represents bonding with fellow citizens through messages and wishes that resonate with the spirit of being an Indian. As we gear up to celebrate this significant day, let’s remember the essence of being an Indian and spread joy and pride with our actions and words.
Republic Day 2024 Images
Republic Day 2024 Quotes
1. "A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." – Mahatma Gandhi
2. "Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." – Atal Bihari Vajpayee
3. "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work for the common good." – Chandra Bhushan
4." Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda
6. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” – Mahatma Gandhi
7. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi
8. "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
9. “The power to question is the basis of all human progress.” – Indira Gandhi
11. "The Republic is open and tolerant, but also knows how and when to be firm and make its values respected.” – Jean-Pierre Raffarin
12. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi
13. “Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is Swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak
14.“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy
15. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Republic Day 2024 Wishes
As we celebrate Republic Day, may we remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and uphold the principles enshrined in our constitution.
May the tricolor fill our lives with peace, prosperity, and purity on the special occasion of Republic Day and always!
Wishing you a Happy Republic Day! May our dreams of a new and better tomorrow come true.
On this Republic Day, let’s take a pledge to preserve the peace and unity of our great nation.
On the occasion of Republic Day, let's work together towards a better future for all citizens.
This Republic Day, let's honor the heroes who made our nation what it is today.
Wishing you joy and happiness as we celebrate our nation's democratic spirit this Republic Day.
Happy Republic Day! May the country always prosper and continue growing on the path of development.
Let's celebrate and honor our nation and its republic status. Happy Republic Day!
Wishing everyone a Republic Day filled with pride, joy, and faith in our nation. Let's salute our glorious motherland and its bright future.
