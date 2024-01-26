Happy Republic Day 2024: Images, Wishes, Quotes & Messages

1. "A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." – Mahatma Gandhi

2. "Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

3. "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work for the common good." – Chandra Bhushan

4." Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda

5. "A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” – Mahatma Gandhi

6. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” – Mahatma Gandhi

7. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi

8. "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

9. “The power to question is the basis of all human progress.” – Indira Gandhi

10. “Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

11. "The Republic is open and tolerant, but also knows how and when to be firm and make its values respected.” – Jean-Pierre Raffarin

12. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

13. “Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is Swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

14.“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy

15. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.