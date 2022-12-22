Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: The birth anniversary of the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated today, Thursday, 22 December 2022. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna on 22 December 1666 and is one of the great religious leaders who stood against oppression and social discrimination.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is recognised by people to pay tribute and homage to the brave Sikh leader who is an inspiration to millions of people worldwide.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the 10th leader of Sikhs at the age of nine after the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji.

Let us read about the history and significance of celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birth anniversary.