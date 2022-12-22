Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date, History, and Significance
Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022 is celebrated today on Thursday, 22 December 2022.
Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: The birth anniversary of the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated today, Thursday, 22 December 2022. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna on 22 December 1666 and is one of the great religious leaders who stood against oppression and social discrimination.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is recognised by people to pay tribute and homage to the brave Sikh leader who is an inspiration to millions of people worldwide.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the 10th leader of Sikhs at the age of nine after the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji.
Let us read about the history and significance of celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birth anniversary.
Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary: History
The actual name of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the son of the ninth Guru of Sikhs Guru Tegh Bahadur, was Gobind Rai. He became the 10th Guru of Sikhs when he was 9 years old. He ruled the Sikhs after the death of his father, who was martyred while fighting for the rights of Kashmiri Hindus.
The sacred Khalsa Vani of Sikhs "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh" has been formed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He also founded the basic five principles of Khalsa.
Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary: Significance
The significance of celebrating the Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birth anniversary is to honour the great contribution of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in preaching Sikhism. People visit Gurdwaras to offer special prayers and seek divine blessings by singing religious devotional songs.
