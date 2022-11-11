Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring and Popular Quotes to Share
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022: We will celebrate his birth anniversary on Friday, 11 November.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of India and one of the greatest freedom fighters that one should remember.
Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, popularly known as Maulana Azad, was an academician and independence activist. He was born on 11 November 1888.
As we gear up to celebrate his birth anniversary, we should remember his teachings. He is famous for making the education sector strong after independence when the country was suffering from illiteracy.
Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin is also the person behind establishing the first IIT along with other universities in India. He also played a very important role in establishing the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the MHRD.
Here are some quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad that you can share with your friends and family on his birth anniversary. We should all remember his sacrifices and teachings.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2022: Quotes by Him
"Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."
"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality."
"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
"Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."
"Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?"
"Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."
"Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it."
"Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger."
These are some of the most famous and significant quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad that everyone should keep in mind on his birth anniversary. Everyone should follow his teachings in their lives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.