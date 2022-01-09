Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images and Quotes for Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This year, it falls on Sunday, 9 January 2022.

Guru Gobind Singh was a great warrior who also founded the Khalsa tradition in the year 1699. He was extremely popular for standing up against oppression in society.

Therefore, followers of Guru Gobind Singh around the world observe his birth anniversary with joy and fervour to celebrate his teachings.

You can also send these wishes, images, messages and quotes to your friends, family and relatives to mark the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.