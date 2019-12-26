Solar Eclipse 2019: What Does Astrology Tell Us? Should We ‘Fear’?

The 26 December solar eclipse is in Capricorn and conjunct South Moon Node. It is all about dismantling the past: structures, hierarchies, value systems in our society. We as a society will meet our ‘shadow’, and see our destructive behaviours as such. We will begin to acknowledge the wisdom of millennials, and start to respect their philosophy and approach to feelings of security. It is not about disrespecting the old or revolution. It is about growth and evolution. Like a rosebush, we need to prune old wilted blooms that we have outgrown, so new ones can thrive.

For those in India, the 26 December spectacle will be visible in parts of the South. Those living along Mangalore or Madikeri in Karnataka; Telicherry, Calicut, Palghat in Kerala; Ooty, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Palani, Dindugal, Karur, Erode, Trichy, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Ammapattinam, Muttupettai in Tamil Nadu will be able to experience this phenomenon. A partial eclipse will be visible everywhere else in India.