Solar Eclipse 2019: How and Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live?
The last solar eclipse of the year will be witnessed on 26 December. According to the astrologers, the solar eclipse will be seen for about two hours and 40 minutes. The solar eclipse will be seen from 8.17 am to 10: 57 am. The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year can be seen in many countries besides India. In India, it can be seen in many southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Apart from this, a partial solar eclipse will be seen from many other states of the country.
People are very excited about the last spectacular celestial event this year. They are also advised to take precautions while watching the solar eclipse. A solar eclipse should not be witnessed with the naked eyes as it can cause harm to the eyes.
How to Watch Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) Live?
People in India and even from different parts of the world can watch the solar eclipse live by visiting the website timeanddate.com.
Apart from watching the solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) live, people can also watch it with other alternatives. It is advised that one should never witness it with the naked eye. People can watch the solar eclipse through specialised glasses having solar filters, which help tp protect the eyes from direct sunlight. People should avoid watching the eclipse through a pinhole or a telescope.
Where Will the Solar Eclipse be Seen Outside India?
The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year will also be seen in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Northern part of Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Sumatra and Borneo.
