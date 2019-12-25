Solar Eclipse 2019: How and Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live?

The last solar eclipse of the year will be witnessed on 26 December. According to the astrologers, the solar eclipse will be seen for about two hours and 40 minutes. The solar eclipse will be seen from 8.17 am to 10: 57 am. The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year can be seen in many countries besides India. In India, it can be seen in many southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Apart from this, a partial solar eclipse will be seen from many other states of the country.