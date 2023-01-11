Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023: Inspiring Quotes by India's 2nd PM
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023: Also known as the 'Man of Peace', Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great leader who served as the second prime minister of independent India. Today, on 11 January 2023, India will observe the 56th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Born in Mughalsarai of Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great admirer of Gandhiji, and surprisingly, both of them share the same birth date, i.e., 2 October.
Lal Bahadur Shastri is the composer of the renowned slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. He was one of the greatest patriotic leaders of India who devoted his entire life to the service of the country.
Let us find out some amazing and inspirational quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Some Famous and Inspirational Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's Second Prime Minister
"We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"Our way is straight and clear – the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."Lal Bahadur Shastri
