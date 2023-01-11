Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023: Inspiring Quotes by India's 2nd PM

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023: Also known as the 'Man of Peace', Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great leader who served as the second prime minister of independent India. Today, on 11 January 2023, India will observe the 56th death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Born in Mughalsarai of Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great admirer of Gandhiji, and surprisingly, both of them share the same birth date, i.e., 2 October.

Lal Bahadur Shastri is the composer of the renowned slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. He was one of the greatest patriotic leaders of India who devoted his entire life to the service of the country.

Let us find out some amazing and inspirational quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri.