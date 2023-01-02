ADVERTISEMENT

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages You Can Share

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: She was born on 3 January 1831.

Savitribai Phule was the first female teacher and modern feminist in India. Her birthday is 3 January, 1831. The legendary icon was also a social reformer who was loved by all. She was well-known for her contributions to women's education, the abolition of caste and gender discrimination, and other causes.

Savitribai Phule was a revolutionary torchbearer for women's rights. It is important to note that she also wrote the poem "Go Get Education." Her main aim was to encourage oppressed classes to receive an education. We should remember her works and teachings on her birth anniversary and tell others. People in India observe Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary on 3 January every year.

On Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary, here are some quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family to remember her. It is important for the people of India to know who she was and the reason behind her popularity.

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Wishes

  • Savitribai Phule was a social reformer who was not only knowledgeable but also stood up for the rights of women. Here's wishing one of our country's greatest inspirations a very happy birthday.

  • Savitribai Phule taught us that there is nothing more important than having hope and a voice if you wish to fight societal evils. Her birthday should always be remembered by the people and women of the country.

  • Savitribai Phule's name shall remain in our hearts forever as we continue to live our lives. Here's wishing a feminist a very warm and happy birthday.

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Quotes

  • "My husband is a godlike man. He is beyond comparison in this world. Nobody can equal him." - Savitribai Phule

  • "The lack of learning is nothing but gross bestiality. It is through the acquisition of knowledge that (he) loses his lower status and achieves a higher one." - Savitribai Phule

  • "We shall overcome, and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us." - Savitribai Phule

These are all the quotes and wishes we have for you that you can share on her birth anniversary. May you also get inspired by Savitribai's works and remember her teachings.

