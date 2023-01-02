Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages You Can Share

Savitribai Phule was the first female teacher and modern feminist in India. Her birthday is 3 January, 1831. The legendary icon was also a social reformer who was loved by all. She was well-known for her contributions to women's education, the abolition of caste and gender discrimination, and other causes.

Savitribai Phule was a revolutionary torchbearer for women's rights. It is important to note that she also wrote the poem "Go Get Education." Her main aim was to encourage oppressed classes to receive an education. We should remember her works and teachings on her birth anniversary and tell others. People in India observe Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary on 3 January every year.