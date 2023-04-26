ADVERTISEMENT

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Theme, History, Facts and Significance

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated 26 April every year. Check the history, significance, and theme

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated on 26 April every year with an aim to raise awareness about intellectual properties and their protection. It helps people understand how copyright, trademark, patents, etc. protect the intellectual property. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was established in 2000.

The main agenda behind the celebration of WIP day is to raise awareness about intellectual property and how to protect them. It raises awareness about the types and importance of intellectual property protection. The concept for this day was first shared in September 1988 at the 33rd Assembly Session of the WIPO Member States and the day was officially established on 9 August 1999.

Let's know about the date, history, significance, theme, and facts of World Intellectual property Day 2023.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Intellectual Property Day 2023 is “Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity”. WIPO announces a new theme for World Intellectual Property Day every year to encourage women creators, entrepreneurs and inventors.

World Intellectual Property Day: History

The history of World Intellectual Property Day goes back to September 1988. It was i this year when the Director General of INAPI gave an idea about the concept of the day.

  • The World Intellectual Property Day was officially established by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 9 August 1999.

  • The date of the 30th founding anniversary of WIPO, i.e., April 26, was announced as World Intellectual Property Day.

  • The first World IP day was celebrated in the year 2000 and around 59 Member countries participated in the event.

  • By 2005, 110 countries from around the world came together to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day and number slowly rose to 189 countries by 2022.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Significance

World Intellectual Property Day highlights the importance of intellectual property and helps raise awareness about copyrights, patents and trademarks. This day also celebrates creators around the world and their contributions to the growth of a region.

On World Intellectual Property Day, various organizations organize public outreach campaigns for people to understand the importance of intellectual property.

Public events and programs are conducted on World Intellectual Property Day to spread educate people and spread knowledge about the concept of intellectual property better.

