World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Theme, History, Facts and Significance

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated on 26 April every year with an aim to raise awareness about intellectual properties and their protection. It helps people understand how copyright, trademark, patents, etc. protect the intellectual property. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was established in 2000.

The main agenda behind the celebration of WIP day is to raise awareness about intellectual property and how to protect them. It raises awareness about the types and importance of intellectual property protection. The concept for this day was first shared in September 1988 at the 33rd Assembly Session of the WIPO Member States and the day was officially established on 9 August 1999.

Let's know about the date, history, significance, theme, and facts of World Intellectual property Day 2023.