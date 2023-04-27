World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023: Theme, History, Objectives, & More

World Day for Safety and Health at Work, also known as Safety Day is celebrated every year on 28 April 2023. This day aims to raise awareness and educate people about preventing occupational accidents and other diseases caused due to work environment or work related injuries. Safety day was first celebrated by the International Labour Organization in 2003 and it has become a global celebration.

It is an important annual event because every year, millions of lives are lost due to health or safety hazards at work thus making it important to raise awareness and educate people about safety norms.

Let's understand the theme, history, significance, facts, and objectives about World Day for Safety and Health at Work.