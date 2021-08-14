Independence Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

As mentioned above, Independence Day marks the end of British rule in India in the year 1947.

British rule in India began in the year 1757, when the English East India Company started exercising its control over the subcontinent. The company faced its first major resistance from Indians in 1857-58, often referred to as India's first war of Independence. After ruling for about 100 years, the East India Company was replaced by direct British Crown rule.

Later, the Indian freedom movement again transformed into a mass struggle in early 20th century. Many freedom-fighters lost their lives to the British. People under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar, and many others started to become a part of India's freedom struggle. Eventually, on 15 August 1947, India got its Independence.