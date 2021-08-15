75th Independence Day 2021: 15 Best Quotes on Independence Day

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021. It is one of the most important days in India and is a national holiday.

Britishers ruled India for almost 200 years. After a long freedom struggle and many sacrifices, India was declared free from British rule on 15 August 1947.

This Independence Day, let's remember the freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle.

In this article, we have curated some famous quotes for you on this auspicious occasion of Independence day.