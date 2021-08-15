ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes in Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi & Other Languages

This year, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes in Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati on Independence Day</p></div>
15 August is considered one of the most important days in India. This day marks the end of British rule in India. India got its independence from Britishers and established itself as a free nation on 15 August 1947.

It is difficult to imagine our lives without freedom. However, this freedom that we enjoy today was gained after a long struggle, and many sacrifices. Many freedom fighters and leaders dedicated their whole lives to Indian freedom struggle.

People observe Independence to commemorate this freedom and to pay their tributes to people who fought for it. Independence Day events are organized all around the nation. However this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, you may not be able to go out for an event.

But here are some wishes in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati that you can send to your family, friends and peers and remind them what would our lives be without independence and that we all are responsible for protecting the independence, integrity and sovereignty of our great nation.

Independence Day Wishes & Images in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati

Independence Day Wishes in English
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Hindi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Wishes in Punjabi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Wishes in Bengali &nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Marathi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Tamil
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Telugu
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Gujarati
(Photo: The Quint)

