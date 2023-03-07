Holi 2023: List of Bollywood Films to Watch With Your Family on Holi
Here are some famous and popular list of Bollywood movies that are apt to watch for Holi 2023.
Holi is a festival of colors and it is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm in India. It is the festival of the Hindus but people of all caste and religion enjoy playing Holi by smearing colors and splashing water on each other. Few people do not like playing Holi due to the post skin condition and the mess so they do other things they enjoy in their free time.
Few people enjoy the Holi with flowers, or some eat the delicious sweets and snacks prepared at home. You can also watch movies to witness the Holi fun without actually being a part of it. Let's have a look at the list of movies that can be apt for Holi 2023.
1. yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani- This film is about friendship, family, sacrifices, and realizations. The friendships stay the same even after years and true friends do not require daily phone calls for the love and concern to be the same. One of the main songs of the movie- Balam Pichkari is all about playing Holi with friends and you will want to play Holi after watching the song on screen.
2. Mohabbatein- This movie was very popular during the late 90s and early 2000s. It had the famous superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai with the new actors like Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. The Holi scene in this movie is also a dance song that should eb played on Holi to enjoy your celebration to the fullest. The movie is about lost love, friendships, and conservative thoughts of Gurukul.
3. Rang De Basanti- Rang De Basanti, has music, dance, and a social-political theme that makes it ideal to watch during Holi. The movie about a group of friends. It is about the group of students and their revolution against the British rule in 1920s.
4. Ram Leela- ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ is a movie directed by the famous director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is a treat to watch with all the socio-economic drama and love story. The movie is set up in Gujarat and showcases an ongoing rivalry between the two families and a love story that blooms while hiding from this rivalry.
5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania- This movie stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan that is about Varun's love for Alia and ALia's ambition to do something better in life. This fun comedy movie has a message for women and the society. The Badri ki Dulhaniya song is the perfect Holi song at the end of the movie.
6. Sholay- The perfect way to spend the Holi afternoon if you don't want to play Holi is to watch the iconic movie - Sholay. It is timeless Bollywood film with an excellent cast and dialogue. It is a combination of drama, comedy, romance, friendship, and tragedy. You will also enjoy the Holi sequence in this film
