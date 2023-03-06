10 Unique Ways To Celebrate Holi 2023 Other Than Playing With Colours
Know the other fun ways in which Holi is celebrated on other States of India.
Holi is a festival of colors and now people all over the world know about the auspicious festivals of the Indians. It is mainly celebrated by the Hindus and it marks the victory of good over evil. This year Holi will be celebrated on 8 March 2023 and the Holika Dahan ceremony will take place on 7 March 2023.
But Holi is celebrated in several ways in different parts of the country. Let's know the other unique ways of celebrating Holi in different states of India.
1. Lathmar Holi is one of the oldest ways of Holi celebration in Uttar Pradesh, followed since the era when Lord Krishna used to visit Barsana with his friends to play Holi with Radha and her friends. Krishnaused to tease Gopis and smear colors which created a ruckus. Gopis used to pick bamboo sticks to hit Krishna and his gang to scare them to run away. Now, men from Nandgaon visit Barsana to play Holi with women, all in good spirit.
2. Phoolon ki Holi in Vrindavan is another famous way of Holi celebration that is famous around the world. It is celebrated on the Ekadashi in the Holi week and people play with petals of fresh flowers in Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan. The ambiance is filled with fragrance and flowers. It is believed that Phoolon ki Holi is more about connecting with God.
3. Pahlgun Purnima in Bihar- The people of Bihar welcome the spring season and celebrate Holi to mark good harvests and fertility of the land. It also marks the significance of the mythological tale of Prahlad winning over Holika. On the eve of Phalgun Purnima, people light bonfires with cow dung cakes, grains from the fresh harvest, and wood of the Holika tree. Apart from smearing colors, people use mud, play folk songs to the tune of the dholak, and indulge in consuming intoxicating bhang.
4. Manjul Kuli in Kerala- It is the name for the Holi celebration in Kerala in which people visit Gosripuram Thiruma’s Konkani temple on the first day and play Holi with water and turmeric on the next day. They dich the colors completely, they also sing traditional folk songs with grace and serenity.
5. Shigmo in Goa- Holi celebration is known as Shigmo in Goa. It is celebrated with a massive procession on the streets in Panjim, including performances by dance troupes and cultural depiction of mythological tales in short plays by the artists. people decorate their boats with mythological themes to add charm to the celebration.
6. Yosang in Manipur- Holi celebration in Manipur is known as Yosang and it is celebrated for 5 days. Firstly, people pay tribute to Pakhangba, the God. After the sun sets, people gather to burn the hut. Then the kids in the village visit the neighborhood to collect donations. On the second and third day, local bands perform in the temples and seek donations. On the last two days people play with colors and water.
7. Dhulandi Holi in Haryana- Dhulandi Holi in the state of Haryana is a celebration of the bond between Bhabhi (sister-in-law) and Devar (brother-in-law). This relationship is believed to be a relationship of pranks and annoying each other. On this special day, Bhabhis get an advantage to drag their Devars in mock rage. This is how they payback for the gags they play. The celebration also involves smearing colors and splashing water on each other.
8. Rangpanchami in Mumbai- Rangpanchami Holi celebration in Maharashtra is another exquisite way to celebrate the festival of colors. This occasion is celebrated on the fifth day preceding Phalgun Purnima. On this occasion, people set up pandals to break pots that are hung on the great height and boys form pyramids, climb up onto them while women deter them from reaching to the pot by splashing water and colors.
9. Basant Utsav in West Bengal- Basant Utsav is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. This festival is celebrated with songs, dance, and chanting hymns in the University at Shantiniketan, Kolkata. The University is founded by the legend Rabindra Nath Tagore.
10. Kaman Pandigai in Tamil Nadu- It is believed that on this day the revered Lord Kaamdeva- the God of love was brought back to life by Lord Shiva. People do not smear colors but offer sandalwood to Kaamdeva in a belief that it would ease his pain. People sing songs and celebrate the festival with folk music and dance.
