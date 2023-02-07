ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Michael Movie Review: Is Ranjit Jeyakodi’s New Film Worth the Hype?

The story revolves around an orphaned kid who raises himself against all odds to become a gangster.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Presented by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and set in the streets of Mumbai. The story revolves around Michael (Sundeep Kishan), an orphaned kid who raises himself against all odds to become a gangster.

Tune in for Soundarya Athimuthu's full review!

Also Read

Podcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More

Podcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia

Podcast | Dr Zakir Husain: 1st Muslim President Who Set Up Jamia Millia Islamia
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast | Sahir, Kaifi Azmi and Ghalib: Urdu Poetry Through Their 'Nazar'

Podcast | Sahir, Kaifi Azmi and Ghalib: Urdu Poetry Through Their 'Nazar'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Vikram   KGF Chapter 2   telugu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×