ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Holi 2022: Latest Holi Rangoli Designs

Let these images and photos help you to prepare the latest Rangolis for Holi 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Holi </p></div>
i

Holi is around the corner and people have started to make preparations for the festival as well. Indians celebrate this festival with great zest and enthusiasm. This year Holi will be celebrated on 18 March 2022.

People clean their houses, decorate them, prepare different sweets and snacks and play with colours on this occasion. In a few regions, people even go to each other's houses and have the snacks and sweets prepared by them.

On the occasion of Holi, people also prepare rangolis. Hindus believe that rangoli has immense importance and it is beyond decoration. It helps attract wealth and positivity to the house, keeps bad luck at bay while maintaining liveliness.

Also Read

Happy Choti Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, Significance

Happy Choti Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, Significance
ADVERTISEMENT

Holi 2022: Latest Rangoli Designs 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Latest rangoli design for Holi</p></div>

Latest rangoli design for Holi

(Image: Talk charge)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Holi 2022 rangoli design</p></div>

Holi 2022 rangoli design

(Image: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Holi&nbsp;</p></div>

Happy Holi 

(Image: Pinterest)

Also Read

Happy Holi 2022: How To Make Organic Colours at Home

Happy Holi 2022: How To Make Organic Colours at Home
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×