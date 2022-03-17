Happy Holi 2022: Latest Holi Rangoli Designs

Holi is around the corner and people have started to make preparations for the festival as well. Indians celebrate this festival with great zest and enthusiasm. This year Holi will be celebrated on 18 March 2022.

People clean their houses, decorate them, prepare different sweets and snacks and play with colours on this occasion. In a few regions, people even go to each other's houses and have the snacks and sweets prepared by them.

On the occasion of Holi, people also prepare rangolis. Hindus believe that rangoli has immense importance and it is beyond decoration. It helps attract wealth and positivity to the house, keeps bad luck at bay while maintaining liveliness.