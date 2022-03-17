Happy Choti Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, Significance
Choti Holi 2022/Holika Dahan is on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
People across India will celebrate Choti Holi 2022 on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
Choti Holi, popularly known as Holika Dahan, marks the beginning of the Festival of Colours. It also celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most auspicious festivals among the Hindus.
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is related with King Hirnakashipu and his son Prahlada. According to the Hindu tradition, people light bonfires this occasion and pray for the well-being of their families.
The ritual of organizing a bonfire on the evening of Choti Holi signifies the burning of evil and the victory of good.
While Choti Holi will be celebrated on 17 March 2022 in India, Holi will be observed on 18 March 2022.
The festival of Holi brings lots of happiness and prosperity with it. In India, everybody celebrates the Festival of Colours unitedly.
People conduct prayers on Choti Holi as well as Badi Holi and prepare mouth-watering dishes.
Choti Holi 2022 Wishes
As the festival of Chhoti Holi 2022 is right around the corner, here are some warm wishes you can send to your loved ones:
The festival of Holi brings joy, happiness and wealth. May all of you be blessed with good health and prosperity. Happy Choti Holi to all.
May the auspicious Festival of Colours fill your lives with positive energy and hope. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi.
The day of fun and enjoyment is back again. Celebrate this day together and make it special. Happy Choti Holi 2022.
Burn all your fears and worries this Holika Dahan. Start fresh and seize every opportunity that comes your way. Wishing everybody Happy Choti Holi.
Choti Holi 2022: Images
