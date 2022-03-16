Happy Holi 2022: How to Make Organic Colours at Home

Yellow: You can mix gram flour and turmeric in the ratio of 1:2 for yellow colour. Make sure to rub the mixture between your palms so that they are mixed evenly. You can then sieve the mixture two to three times through a strainer to get a fine texture.

You can boil marigolds in water or add turmeric in water to make wet yellow colours. Make sure the turmeric is organic, this will result in better colouring.

Red: You can mix lemon juice in turmeric. Lemon juice is acidic in nature and it will turn the turmeric red. You can then place the mixture in a well-ventilated room for it to dry, Make sure there is no sunlight else the mixture will get bleached.

You can also dry red hibiscus flowers until they are crisp and then grind them in a mixer to get the powdered consistency. You can then mix an equal amount of rice flour and red saffron to increase the quantity and quality of the colour.

You can also boil pomegranate peels in water to get red wet colour.

Magenta: You can cut beetroot slices and boil them in water. You can also use red onions. Strain the water and cool it before use.