Happy Holi 2022: How To Make Organic Colours at Home
Here is how you can make red, yellow, green, grey, magenta, pink, and other colours at home.
The festival of colours – Holi – is around the corner. Holi is celebrated by the people of India with immense joy and enthusiasm every year. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March 2022.
People will be playing Holi with water, gulaal, and synthetic colours which are easily available in the market. But have you ever thought about how harmful are these synthetic colours for your skin?
The use of such colours has proved to be harsh on the skin, resulting in rashes, cuts, allergies, etc. We can provide you with a solution so that you can play Holi without any worries.
The only way to play Holi without harming your skin is to use 'DIY Holi colours' or organic colours which will be made from ingredients available at home and in nature.
Happy Holi 2022: How to Make Organic Colours at Home
Yellow: You can mix gram flour and turmeric in the ratio of 1:2 for yellow colour. Make sure to rub the mixture between your palms so that they are mixed evenly. You can then sieve the mixture two to three times through a strainer to get a fine texture.
You can boil marigolds in water or add turmeric in water to make wet yellow colours. Make sure the turmeric is organic, this will result in better colouring.
Red: You can mix lemon juice in turmeric. Lemon juice is acidic in nature and it will turn the turmeric red. You can then place the mixture in a well-ventilated room for it to dry, Make sure there is no sunlight else the mixture will get bleached.
You can also dry red hibiscus flowers until they are crisp and then grind them in a mixer to get the powdered consistency. You can then mix an equal amount of rice flour and red saffron to increase the quantity and quality of the colour.
You can also boil pomegranate peels in water to get red wet colour.
Magenta: You can cut beetroot slices and boil them in water. You can also use red onions. Strain the water and cool it before use.
Pink: You can follow the same steps as you did to make the red colour. Just use less quantity of lemon juice.
Brown: You can boil about 200 gm of coffee with water to get brown colour. You can mix rose water to avoid the smell. But remember, coffee water will also result in stains.
Purple: You can grind black carrots in mixer and mix it with corn flour. Then you can leave it to dry. You can also add rose water for fragrance.
Grey: You can use the seeds of amla or Indian gooseberry to get the grey colour. Mix the dried powder with corn flour and use it without any worries.
Green: You can mix henna powder with rice flour or Maida for dry green colour. You can mix it in water to get wet colours. Remember, henna mixed in water can leave stains on your skin and cloth
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.