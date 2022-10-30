Halloween 2022: Date, Significance, and History
Halloween day is celebrated on 31 October every year and it has become a popular celebration in urban India.
Halloween day is considered the scariest day of the year and it is a secular celebration rather than a religious one. This festival is celebrated in Europe and the United States (US) on 31 October and it also marks the difference between summer and winter. Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival that is celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and the US. For years, Halloween has become a popular celebration in India as well.
People party on the night of Halloween and ghosts, spirits, and dark academia remain the theme for the celebrations and party. People use carved pumpkins, lanterns, scary costumes, and trick-or-treating to celebrate the day. Halloween celebrations is all about parties and get-togethers with friends and family.
Let's know the history and significance of Halloween celebrations.
Halloween 2022: History
It is said that Celts lived in Ireland, Northern France, and England approximately 100 years ago and they were the ones to introduce the festival of Halloween. It is also known as Samhain and this festival marks the end of summer on 31 October and the beginning of the New Year on 1 November.
Nowadays people have started to celebrate it as the day of the dead. and it is believed that ghosts, spirits, and the dead roam around the earth on this day. People earlier used to light bonfires and offer their favorite food to their dead family members. They had started the tradition to decorate their house with carved pumpkins, lanterns, and flaunt scary costumes on the occasion.
History of Halloween
Halloween is a secular festival that is celebrated on 31 October every year. Many countries celebrate it between 31 October and 1 November and though the idea sounds scary since it is related to ghosts and spirits, people follow harmless traditions and rituals on this day to celebrate the harvest season.
They wear masks, and costumes and organise Halloween parties. Hosts of the parties play “trick and treat” with kids. It is also associated with witches, vampires, and black cats. It is believed that on this day, the evil spirits are the strongest and it is mainly enjoyed by the kids since they get ready in fun costumes and masks.
