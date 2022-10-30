Halloween 2022: Date, Significance, and History

Halloween day is considered the scariest day of the year and it is a secular celebration rather than a religious one. This festival is celebrated in Europe and the United States (US) on 31 October and it also marks the difference between summer and winter. Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival that is celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and the US. For years, Halloween has become a popular celebration in India as well.

People party on the night of Halloween and ghosts, spirits, and dark academia remain the theme for the celebrations and party. People use carved pumpkins, lanterns, scary costumes, and trick-or-treating to celebrate the day. Halloween celebrations is all about parties and get-togethers with friends and family.

Let's know the history and significance of Halloween celebrations.