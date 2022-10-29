ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween Special Podcast: 'Jashn-e-Aaseb' with Bhoot-Pret & Evil Spirits

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about 'Aaseb' in Urdu poetry.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Halloween is around the corner. So, we thought, let's get spooky on this week's Urdunama. Fabeha talks about how evil spirits and the paranormal found its way into Urdu poetry. Listen till the end, warna bhoot aa jaaega!

"Waqt ke aaseb se darr jaaein kya? Maut se bhi pehle hum mar jaaein kya?"
Abdul Hafeez Khalish Taskeeni
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

