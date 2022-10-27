Infantry Day 2022: History & Significance, Why Is It Celebrated in India?
Infantry Day 2022: Know the history, significance, and other important details here.
Infantry Day is observed annually on 27 October to commemorate and pay tribute to the brave Indian infantry soldiers who lost their lives while defending the country against Pakistani invaders. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day in India and to celebrate the day, the Indian Army has organised special bike rallies across all cardinal directions, including Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Wellington (Tamil Nadu), and Shillong (Meghalaya). The bike rallies will cover almost 3,100 kms in nine days and will reach New Delhi to celebrate the Infantry Day at the National War Memorial.
According to the Madras Regimental Center (MRC), all the teams in bike rallies will interact with NCC cadets, ESM, students, Local people, Veer Naris, and school students to increase the awareness about the importance and significance of the National Infantry Day.
Let's read about the history and significance of Infantry Day 2022.
History and Significance of Infantry Day: Why Is It Celebrated in India?
On 26 October 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir signed the instrument of accession due to which Srinagar, J&K became the part of the Indian dominion. Pakistani forces could not tolerate it and disguised themselves as tribal raiders to forcibly invade the territory with an intention to occupy the J&K state and make it a part of Pakistan. However, on the order of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment arrived in Srinagar and fought against the Pakistani invaders and pushed them back.
The courage and strength of Indian forces saved the State from the Pakistani rangers and many soldiers lost their lives. Lt. Col. Dewan Ranjit Rai played an important role in stopping the Pakistani invaders but unfortunately lost his life in Baramulla area of Jammu & Kashmir. He was being rewarded with Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery and love for the country. The significance of Infantry Day is to pay honour, respect, and heartily tribute to these brave souls who gave up their lives while serving the country. One of the main aim of observing Infantry Day is to create awareness among the people about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.